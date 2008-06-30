Electronics Production | June 30, 2008
Camden Electronics launches China Hub
Camden Electronics has launched a new operating company in China to provide a local presence for customers manufacturing in the Far East.
Camden Electronics (Shenzhen) is located in the Free Trade Zone (FTZ) at Fu Tian, Shenzhen and will stock a wide range of Camden products to service the company's growing customer base in China, the Far East and Australasia.
Nicola Kay, Camden Electronics’ owner, commented, “This is an exciting development for Camden as it establishes our presence firmly in the global centre for manufacturing and enables us to provide local service to our customers in the region. We will also be able to enhance services for our long-established suppliers in the region.”
Ms Kay added, “Camden Electronics represents a logical extension to our existing activities in China and the Far East. We have been assembling some of our leading products in China for more than two decades, many of which have been shipped to St. Albans and then back to customers in the region. Having our own wholly-owned trading company in Fu Tian will enable products for those customers to be shipped direct with a huge reduction in lead times, not to mention a saving in transportation costs.”
Camden Electronics (Shenzhen) is wholly-owned by Camden Electronics.
