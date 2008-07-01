Wolfson attains ISO 9001 certification

Wolfson Microelectronics' High Wycombe facility has attained accreditation to the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2000 Quality Management standard, following a comprehensive audit by the British Standards Institute (BSI).

Norman Davidson, Engineering Programme Manager of Wolfson, commented: “The High Wycombe facility was inherited by Wolfson as part of its acquisition of Sonaptic last year. It’s where the majority of engineering is carried out for the Wolfson AudioPlus™ enhanced soundware technology. As with any professional certification body, before awarding us accreditation, it has been necessary to see a history of continued conformance and application to the standard. We’re pleased that this has now been formally recognised.”



“Attaining this accreditation is a great achievement for all the team involved and the Company in general,” commented Dave Shrigley, CEO at Wolfson. As part of Wolfson’s ongoing commitment, the Company’s third UK office in Swindon has also applied for certification to ISO 9001, which it hopes to achieve within the next few months.