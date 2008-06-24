EU approves Foxconn buyouts from Sanmina-SCI in Hungary and Mexico

Taiwan based Foxconn International has been given permission from the European Commission to buy two plants from US based Sanmina-SCI.

The 80 million dollar deal involves EMS services, design and testing of electronic parts, assemblies, handling returns and repair services for large computer makers. The Commission said Foxconn was buying one plant in Szekesfehervar, Hungary and another in Guadalajara, Mexico. Officials said the purchase would not change significantly the position of Foxconn on the EMS market, Reuters reports.