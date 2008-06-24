Leicester Circuits back up and running

The company, based in East Goscote, UK is now back in business, says Tony Williams, former managing director, to evertiq.

Leicester Circuits went into administration with KPMG Corporate Recovery in Leicester on May, 30, after a multi-million pound contract from a customer was pulled back. As a reslut, 53 employees had to be laid off.



However, Mr. Williams told evertiq, that the company was bought out of administration. So far, the company has re-employed 25 of its staff and are still re-interviewing people.



Mr Williams told evertiq that Leicester Circuits' existing customers continued to rely on the products delivered by the company.