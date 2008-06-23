XenICs starts volume production in Singapore

XenICs continues its worldwide extension strategy and establishes Singapore-based sInfraRed Pte, a 100% owned subsidiary to provide marketing, sales and support as well as volume production and customization of XenICs' products in the Asia, Australia and Middle East regions.

sInfraRed Pte, XenICs' newly established Singapore facility, will cover the full spectral range of XenICs' advanced product portfolio, not restricted to InGaAs products. sInfraRed focuses on market extension, local support, as well as lower-cost volume production and customization of products for local markets.



sInfraRed is expected to achieve cost reductions for XenICs' newly expanding large-volume production of advanced cameras and infrared detector solutions. The establishing of sInfraRed also is a consequence of the strong Euro currency position, which has led XenICs to explore alternative locations for the low-cost production of mainstream products to be able to better compete with USD-denominated competitors.



sInfrared will be headed by Raf Vandersmissen, drawn from XenICs headquarters in Leuven, Belgium. sInfraRed will act as sales office for Asia, Australia and Middle East to support the existing distributor network in these regions. It will also extend the XenICs sales network to new regions and identify new markets for XenICs products. In addition, sInfraRed will serve as a manufacturing base for ROICs and PCBs in subcontracting projects. Another function of the new facility is custom product development for camera and ROIC design.



Key technology developments, says Grietens, will remain at XenICs headquarters in Leuven, Belgium, focusing on higher resolution, improved InGaAs technology, better performance, and special features.