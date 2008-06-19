GPV's result before tax worse than expected

Denmark based EMS and PCB producer GPV has reported in its fiscal report for 2007/2008 a slightly worse result than previously expected.

GPV reported a turnover of €174 million (DKK 1.3 billion). The result before tax was however was – with €2.1 million (DKK 15.8 million) – €161000 lower than expected.



2007/08 was a difficult year for GPV and the overall performance was not satisfactory and in January 2008, Bo Lybæk joined the company as CEO. He is said to streamline operations and improve the economic performance of the company.



