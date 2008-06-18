RUWEL acquires NCS in India

Germany based RUWEL has taken over 80% of the shares in Naavinya CAD, Bangalore, India. A buyer's option on the remaining 20% has also been agreed.

RUWEL has been cooperating with NCS for four years now. Due to generally shorter product life cycles and an increasing variety of types, the average number of pieces per circuit board has been declining steadily in recent years and this trend is expected to continue. Batch sizes are diminishing, while the variety of types is on the increase. That means considerably more work on the technical preparation side.



Qualified engineers are currently in short supply in Germany. Furthermore, medium-sized companies from rural areas, like RUWEL, have to compete for next-generation engineers with major international corporations from the big cities. For that reason RUWEL decided to handle the growing additional need for job scheduling by way of their time-proven partner in India. Each of the new Indian colleagues will receive a three months' training in the company's specialities at RUWEL.



Research laboratories of major corporations such as Microsoft, Intel, IBM, Philips and SAP are in Bangalore. With a population of six million, the town is one of India's globalization centres, and domestic software giants like Wipro and Infosys have their corporate head-quarters there. RUWEL is planning to expand its activities rapidly in India.