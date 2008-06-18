SMT & Inspection | June 18, 2008
MSD-protection made in Europe
CHC Products (Controlled Humidity Cabinets) has released a new generation of its Dry Storage Cabinets for MSD-protection; and its modules can be assembled in various combinations.
CHC Products, owned by Matronic in Sweden, has developed a new range Dry Storage Cabinets to keep moisture-sensitive components (MSD - Moisture Sensitive Devices). The CHC-02 is based on a new design in which cabinets consists of modules of 900 litres each. All can be fitted together. If more space is needed in a cupboard, the user can remove one outside wall and connect another module to fit space requirements.
The energy consumption can be minimised, because a single dehumidifying aggregate could be used for all the modules. Previously, every single cabinet needed each a separate dehumidifying aggregate. The dehumidifying aggregate has a tolerance of up to 5% RH. "It took 7 minutes to reduce humidity from 98% to 5% in a 900 litre module in our test," said Mikael Croonqvist, Sales Manager at Matronic, to evertiq. In total, three modules can be linked to a base module. Each module has up to 30 removable shelves.
"Asset costs decline by about 30% for the deployment of fully equipped modular system, compared to previous models," said Björn Häggström, CEO Matronic, to evertiq. The new solution was presented at this year’s SMT Show in Nuremberg and attracted a lot of interest, according to CHC Products.
CHC-02 will be build in Sweden, as previous have been and send directly to customers. So far, CHC Products has recorded about 100 installations. In Sweden, Matronic manages the distribution. In Europe, CHC Products works with its distributors Interflux (Denmark), Zevac (Germany), KVMS (BeNeLux), Comintec (France) and Justtech (UK and Ireland). CHC Products is currently also negotiating distribution partnerships for Eastern Europe and Turkey.
