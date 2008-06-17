Simclar no further cuts in Scotland

Despite feeling competition from overseas, Simclar International has no plans to further cut staff numbers in its sole Scottish operation in Dunfermline, said the finance director of the parent Simclar Group.

Ian Durie, finance director of the parent Simclar Group told the Herald that he sees no plans in cutting workforce or shifting production elsewhere. The company currently employs 230 staff at its Scottish plant in Dunfermline. In 2007, Simclar Group was harshly criticised for liquidation its operation in Ayrshire, Scotland which resulted in the loss of some 400 jobs.