Electrolux to invest €300 million in Poland

The white-goods manufacturer Electrolux is said to invest as much as €300 million in Poland.

Hans Straberg, Electrolux CEO, has raised significant funds and is now looking for opportunities to invest them, reports bbn. These new investments in Poland will be the highest investment of a home appliance maker in ths country for the last 5 years. Electrolux is expected to announce new facilities for the manufacturing of refrigerators.