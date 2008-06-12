ESSEMTEC introduces new placement systems

Essemtec has further enlarged its SMT placement equipment FLX series. New in this machine series are the models FLX2021 und FLX2031. These in-line placement machines feature high modularity and the ability to concurrently assemble quite different boards.

The new machine series FLX2021/2031 has been enhanced in two significant areas in contrast to the forerunners FLX 2020/2030. First, the placement throughput was raised by approx. 20% to 18,000 cph. This improvement has been gained by an even higher drive power and the intelligent optimization of the head movements.



Second, the other innovation aims to the measuring system. Now, the resolution of the enhanced machines is made better by a factor of five. Accuracy and reliability of placement are therefore remarkably higher, especially needed for the tiny 01005-chip components and QFPs with high pincount.



With the placement systems FLX2021/2031 high-volume manufacturing as well as prototyping is efficiently possible. Due to the demand the single machine modules assemble on board in-line or two different PCBs in parallel. No retrofitting is needed, this is a unique feature of the FLX series. The software package FLX-MIS provides for the appropriate production planning and machine set-up.



Set-up procedures, which are painful to be supplied with other placement equipment, can be finalized easily and comfortably with the Management Information System (FLX-MIS). The software automates planning and optimizes the set-up for maximum throughput or minimum modifications, respectively, according to demand. For a new set-up procedure the user has not wait for the finishing of the currently running production batch, thanks to the intelligent and the exactly guided feeder mechanics and their LED status display the next production order can be positioned during the current assembly operation. So, the idle time between two consecutive batch runs is reduced to zero, maximizing productivity and dramatically rising profitability.



The FLX2021/2031 series placement machines impress through their enormous feeder capacity within a very small machine footprint. This means the set-up procedures are minimized in numbers since feeders with commodities such as resistors or capacitors can be left in the machine. This is another unique feature of Essemtec’s FLX series with its most smallest component feeders in the industry to date. For example, the model FLX2031 can access to a maximum of 300 different components, and the large version FLX2031-L can even store up to various 480 component types.



The FLX series systems are modularized and can grow according to the assembly requirements. A single machine FLX2011-C (with SMEMA-compatible conveyor) put side by side to other FLX placement modules can become a FLX2021 or FLX2031 with twice or three times, respectively, the throughput performance and feeder capacity. Assembly programs, component libraries, feeder units and also the machine-user interface are fully compatible. The investment is therefore secure even in the case the assembly requirements will change dramatically in the future.



The FLX series are an ideal solution for the universal application in high-mix/small-batch SMT assembly environment. Component sizes from 01005 to up to 50 x 50 mm can be handled and placed, and also solder paste and adhesive be dispensed with the same machine. This can especially save money in the assembly of prototypes and other extremely small production runs.