TI Updates Second-Quarter 2005 Business Outlook

In a scheduled update to its business outlook for the second quarter of 2005, Texas Instruments Incorporated narrowed its expected ranges for revenue and earnings per share (EPS).

TI’s updated estimate reflects growing demand across a broad range of its Semiconductor products, as well as seasonal growth in its educational calculators.



The company’s expectations for revenue are: Total revenue between $3120 million and $3240 million, compared with the prior range of $3000 million to $3240 million; Semiconductor revenue between $2650 million and $2750 million, compared with the prior range of $2550 million to $2750 million; Sensors & Controls revenue between $300 million and $310 million, compared with the prior range of $290 million to $310 million; Educational & Productivity Solutions revenue between $170 million and $180 million, compared with the prior range of $160 million to $180 million.



TI expects EPS between $0.27 and $0.30, compared with the previous range of $0.25 to $0.29.