UK ranks top in FDI projects in 2007

Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) projects into Europe increased by 5% in 2007, reports the European Investment Monitor. The report also states that the UK again rates top. The UK was able to secure a total of 713 projects last year, or 19% of all FDI registered project.

Since 1997 the five most successful countries in securing FDI projects within Europe were the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Belgium, states the report. In comparison, the countries that lost a significant share in investments are Sweden, the Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland and Bulgaria. However, most of these countries recorded a very strong 2006.The most prominent sectors in 2007 (similar to those in 2006) were software (474 projects), Business Services (467 projects), Financial Services (235 projects, Machinery and Equipment (205 projects) and Electronics (203 projects).The growth in the importance of Eastern and Central Europe in securing FDI came to a halt last year. Of all leading locations CEE - Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic - only Hungary was able to record an increase in 2007. The emerging economy in Eastern & Central Europe is – according to the FDI – Romania. The Czech Republic and Poland however, seem to be losing out on investment projects. The report suggests that the "scale of the investment in Eastern and Central Europe is highly significant".Graphics' Source: European Investment Monitor