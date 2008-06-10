70 000 new working foreigners in the Czech Republic in 2007

Almost 70 000 additional foreign workers were registered in the Czech Republic last year, according to Statistics from the Czech Labour Ministry.

In May 2007, 202 704 foreigners had an official working permit for the Czech Republic. This May, this number rose to 267 972. According to the newspaper, 27 000 foreigners were registered in the Czech Republic since the beginning of the year alone.The statistics show that the number of Vietnamese working in the country rose the most significant. Other major groups coming to work in the Czech Republic are from Slovakia, the Ukraine and Poland. However, numbers for the latter have all dropped during recent months as well during the last year.In all, 110,065 foreigners held work permits in May, states the newspaper report. The majority were Ukrainians, followed by Vietnamese. The country's entry to the EU in 2004 increased interest in working in the country. People from EU countries, the European Economic Space (EES) and Switzerland don’t have to apply for a work permit to be able to work in the country. The report states, that some 145 606 employees from the EU countries were working in the Czech Republic.The Czech government now wants to introduce simplified procedures for foreigners seeking employment. The bill on green cards has been submitted to the Chamber of Deputies, which proposes the introduction of green cards to register residency and work permits in just one document.Image Source: Wikipedia