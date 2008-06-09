Former JVC employees want share in sales profit

The Japanese company is moving its production from Scotland to Poland and will reportedly see windfall-profits of several million pound. Hoever, former staff request a share in the cash.

As evertiq reported earlier, the company plans the transfer of all production from the East Kilbride facility to Poland. JVC however, faces an angry backlash over its proposed redundancy pay-out to 300 workers, reports the Evening Times. Union officials want the company to share some of the cash with staff to credit their loyalty



Talks with the management were planned to continue today, as recent redundancy cash proposals were rejected by staff in a workplace ballot. As evertiq reported, staff up to 42 years of age, will be paid a lump sum based on two weeks' service for every year worked. Older employees will be rewared an extra week's wages for every year.



Most of the workforce will be made redundant in July and will receive their redundancy payment. The remaining staff will leave in September when the factory finally closes down.