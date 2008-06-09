Kitron renew manufacturing contract with Gambro

Through its subsidiary Kitron in Karlskoga, Sweden, Kitron ASA has entered into a renewed contract for additional five years with Gambro BCT Inc. (GBCT) in Denver, Colorado.

The contract covers a continued manufacturing of the blood centrifuge OrbiSac and spare parts. The contract value is estimated to about SEK 50 million (approximatly €5 million).



The blood centrifuge OrbiSac is used to separate platelets from donators’ blood. The platelets can help to reduce strong bleedings and is among other things used in different forms of cancer treatment.



"As a customer of Kitron for the manufacturing of a highly advanced medical piece of equipment, GBCT has been very satisfied with Kitron's production flexibility, quality system and ultimately the quality of the manufactured products for our end users”, says Rob Hempelman, GBCT Equipment Support Manager.



”The trust GBCT has shown Kitron by renewing the contract demonstrates our accomplishments in the market of high-level assembly of complex products in our market segment medical equipment. We are proud to support such a strong trademark as GBCT through our compentence in develeopment, manufacturing and upgrading of their products” comments Johannes Lind, General manager for Kitron Sweden.