Correction of One Way Circuits story (May 28)

A previous news story published on evertiq.com on May 28 2008, pointed out that UK based PCB supplier One Way Circuits is in trouble, which it is not according to One Way Circuits officials.

evertiq published a story on May 28 saying that One Way Circuits Limited was running out of cash. One Way Circuits officials have told evertiq that One Way Circuits is not running out of cash. It is Leicester Circuits (UK) Limited which has run out of cash. Although there are common directors between Leicester Circuits and One Way, there is no financial or share link between the companies.



Operation at Leicester Circuits' PCB plant in Leicester ceased in May. One Way Circuits officials denies that the staff had not received payment for some time, which the previous story also pointed out. It was the weekly staff which were not paid on the Friday and that caused One way Circuit to pull in the administrators, all other staff were paid and up to date, One Way Circuits officials said.