Electronics Production | June 05, 2008
Replisaurus to aqcuire S.E.T
Replisaurus Technologies, Inc. has acquired S.E.T. SAS to establish a production site for its integrated and fully automated high-volume manufacturing tools for the proprietary lectroChemical Pattern Replication™ (ECPR™) technology.
S.E.T. Smart Equipment Technology is the former device bonder division of SUSS MicroTec. It is a global supplier of high accuracy device bonders, including chip-to-wafer tools for 3D integration and versatile nanoimprint lithography (NIL) solutions. S.E.T. is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Replisaurus, which is based near Stockholm.
“S.E.T. significantly strengthens our position as an emerging key player in the advanced-packaging market, and this acquisition provides us with an exceptional team of highly skilled engineers with significant experience in building very precise and fully automated semiconductor tools,” said James Quinn, CEO of Replisaurus Technologies.
Based in Saint Jeoire, France, S.E.T. has a long tradition of innovation in high-precision applications for the semiconductor industry. Since 1975, it has delivered more than 2,500 systems and developed over 30 different types of equipment. With an installed base of more than 250 device bonders worldwide, S.E.T. is globally recognized for its superior post-bonding accuracy and the flexibility of its systems. Its chip-to-chip and chip-to-wafer bonding platforms can be adapted to all bonding technologies from fluxless reflow through most types of adhesives to thermo compression bonding. It will continue to develop and produce device bonders while manufacturing tools for Replisaurus’s ECPR technology.
“Our complementary technologies and strategies make this a very good fit for both companies,” said Gaël Schmidt, managing director and president of S.E.T. “We are very excited to be a part of Replisaurus and to have the backing of its strong financial position.”
“S.E.T. significantly strengthens our position as an emerging key player in the advanced-packaging market, and this acquisition provides us with an exceptional team of highly skilled engineers with significant experience in building very precise and fully automated semiconductor tools,” said James Quinn, CEO of Replisaurus Technologies.
Based in Saint Jeoire, France, S.E.T. has a long tradition of innovation in high-precision applications for the semiconductor industry. Since 1975, it has delivered more than 2,500 systems and developed over 30 different types of equipment. With an installed base of more than 250 device bonders worldwide, S.E.T. is globally recognized for its superior post-bonding accuracy and the flexibility of its systems. Its chip-to-chip and chip-to-wafer bonding platforms can be adapted to all bonding technologies from fluxless reflow through most types of adhesives to thermo compression bonding. It will continue to develop and produce device bonders while manufacturing tools for Replisaurus’s ECPR technology.
“Our complementary technologies and strategies make this a very good fit for both companies,” said Gaël Schmidt, managing director and president of S.E.T. “We are very excited to be a part of Replisaurus and to have the backing of its strong financial position.”
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments