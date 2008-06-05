Replisaurus to aqcuire S.E.T

Replisaurus Technologies, Inc. has acquired S.E.T. SAS to establish a production site for its integrated and fully automated high-volume manufacturing tools for the proprietary lectroChemical Pattern Replication™ (ECPR™) technology.

S.E.T. Smart Equipment Technology is the former device bonder division of SUSS MicroTec. It is a global supplier of high accuracy device bonders, including chip-to-wafer tools for 3D integration and versatile nanoimprint lithography (NIL) solutions. S.E.T. is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Replisaurus, which is based near Stockholm.



“S.E.T. significantly strengthens our position as an emerging key player in the advanced-packaging market, and this acquisition provides us with an exceptional team of highly skilled engineers with significant experience in building very precise and fully automated semiconductor tools,” said James Quinn, CEO of Replisaurus Technologies.



Based in Saint Jeoire, France, S.E.T. has a long tradition of innovation in high-precision applications for the semiconductor industry. Since 1975, it has delivered more than 2,500 systems and developed over 30 different types of equipment. With an installed base of more than 250 device bonders worldwide, S.E.T. is globally recognized for its superior post-bonding accuracy and the flexibility of its systems. Its chip-to-chip and chip-to-wafer bonding platforms can be adapted to all bonding technologies from fluxless reflow through most types of adhesives to thermo compression bonding. It will continue to develop and produce device bonders while manufacturing tools for Replisaurus’s ECPR technology.



“Our complementary technologies and strategies make this a very good fit for both companies,” said Gaël Schmidt, managing director and president of S.E.T. “We are very excited to be a part of Replisaurus and to have the backing of its strong financial position.”