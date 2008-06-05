Kontron France expands partnership with Odyssée Systèmes

Kontron announced that it has expanded its partnership with Odyssée Systèmes who from now on are fully responsible for selected small and medium sized Kontron customers in the French market.

In this strategic move, Kontron concentrates on the growing number of large embedded computing customers whilst continuing to offer the highest level of support to small and medium sized companies.



Located in Mougins near Nice, Odyssée Systèmes has been a Kontron distributor and system integration partner since 2001 for Kontron Modular Computers, a subsidiary of Kontron, and was awarded the Sales Partner of the year in 2005 and 2006. The company’s team of qualified hardware and software specialists offer sales and systems integration services covering the wide spectrum of Kontron embedded computing products, from complete lines of 3U and 6U Compact PCI and VME boards to Industrial PCs and 19" rack systems, to name but a few. With emphasis on quality, Odyssée Systèmes is certified in accordance with ISO 9001:2000.



Kontron will hand over all selected customers to Odyssée Systèmes by the end of this year. Both companies will visit customers personally to ensure a smooth and professional transition.