Chip sales in Europe declines

The global chip market declined 1.2 percent in April compared to March. European chips were also down in April compared to March. The European chip sales went down 1.6 % in April from March.

According to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), the global chip sales in April reached $18.15 billion. Even though this was a slight decline from March it is an increase of 6.8 percent compared to April 04. European chip sales reached $3.3 billion this April, 6.7 percent up from April 04.





