Electronics Production | June 04, 2008
European vehicle electronics markets growing
According to Frost & Sullivan, the European land-based intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) vehicle electronics markets continue to witness good growth as countries across the region are actively undertaking programmes to modernise their defence forces.
The growing focus on network-centric warfare and the European Union battle group and response force concept of the NATO are the other major drivers for the market, which is highly competitive with a host of companies providing solutions to the armed forces. Major participants in these markets provide total solutions for ISTAR vehicle electronics and are a one-stop shop for the forces where all ISTAR vehicle electronics are available with the vehicle itself.
"Individually, the United Kingdom is the highest spender in the European land-based ISTAR vehicle electronics markets and is expected to account for a major share of expected procurements between 2008 and 2017," notes the analyst of this research service. "Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands are the other countries expected to have a major share in the European land-based ISTAR vehicle electronics markets over the period 2008-2017."
Electro optic and infrared systems seem to have a major share within the ISTAR vehicle electronics market, followed by navigation systems and vehicle intercom systems, which are a must for every other vehicle that is upgraded and manufactured. On the other hand, remote overhead weapon stations (ROWS) and surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (STAR) systems have the least share, as their usage is limited to particular vehicles. Battle management systems though have a medium share as they are a very vital part used in most of the military vehicles.
"Development of total unmanned vehicle systems is going to be a key factor in the European land-based ISTAR vehicle electronics markets in the coming years," says the analyst. "Integration of current vehicle electronics systems and working towards Network-centric warfare would help participants sustain in the market as these are expected to dominate the future of the military operations."
This Frost & Sullivan research service titled European Land-based ISTAR – Vehicle Electronics Markets provides a ten-year forecast on business opportunities in the markets and country wise insights of procurement authorities. In this research, Frost & Sullivan's expert analysts thoroughly examine the following markets: vehicle intercom systems, electro optic/infrared systems, navigation systems, battle management systems, remote overhead weapon stations, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance systems.
"Individually, the United Kingdom is the highest spender in the European land-based ISTAR vehicle electronics markets and is expected to account for a major share of expected procurements between 2008 and 2017," notes the analyst of this research service. "Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands are the other countries expected to have a major share in the European land-based ISTAR vehicle electronics markets over the period 2008-2017."
Electro optic and infrared systems seem to have a major share within the ISTAR vehicle electronics market, followed by navigation systems and vehicle intercom systems, which are a must for every other vehicle that is upgraded and manufactured. On the other hand, remote overhead weapon stations (ROWS) and surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (STAR) systems have the least share, as their usage is limited to particular vehicles. Battle management systems though have a medium share as they are a very vital part used in most of the military vehicles.
"Development of total unmanned vehicle systems is going to be a key factor in the European land-based ISTAR vehicle electronics markets in the coming years," says the analyst. "Integration of current vehicle electronics systems and working towards Network-centric warfare would help participants sustain in the market as these are expected to dominate the future of the military operations."
This Frost & Sullivan research service titled European Land-based ISTAR – Vehicle Electronics Markets provides a ten-year forecast on business opportunities in the markets and country wise insights of procurement authorities. In this research, Frost & Sullivan's expert analysts thoroughly examine the following markets: vehicle intercom systems, electro optic/infrared systems, navigation systems, battle management systems, remote overhead weapon stations, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance systems.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments