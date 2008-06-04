European vehicle electronics markets growing

According to Frost & Sullivan, the European land-based intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) vehicle electronics markets continue to witness good growth as countries across the region are actively undertaking programmes to modernise their defence forces.

The growing focus on network-centric warfare and the European Union battle group and response force concept of the NATO are the other major drivers for the market, which is highly competitive with a host of companies providing solutions to the armed forces. Major participants in these markets provide total solutions for ISTAR vehicle electronics and are a one-stop shop for the forces where all ISTAR vehicle electronics are available with the vehicle itself.



"Individually, the United Kingdom is the highest spender in the European land-based ISTAR vehicle electronics markets and is expected to account for a major share of expected procurements between 2008 and 2017," notes the analyst of this research service. "Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands are the other countries expected to have a major share in the European land-based ISTAR vehicle electronics markets over the period 2008-2017."



Electro optic and infrared systems seem to have a major share within the ISTAR vehicle electronics market, followed by navigation systems and vehicle intercom systems, which are a must for every other vehicle that is upgraded and manufactured. On the other hand, remote overhead weapon stations (ROWS) and surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (STAR) systems have the least share, as their usage is limited to particular vehicles. Battle management systems though have a medium share as they are a very vital part used in most of the military vehicles.



"Development of total unmanned vehicle systems is going to be a key factor in the European land-based ISTAR vehicle electronics markets in the coming years," says the analyst. "Integration of current vehicle electronics systems and working towards Network-centric warfare would help participants sustain in the market as these are expected to dominate the future of the military operations."



This Frost & Sullivan research service titled European Land-based ISTAR – Vehicle Electronics Markets provides a ten-year forecast on business opportunities in the markets and country wise insights of procurement authorities. In this research, Frost & Sullivan's expert analysts thoroughly examine the following markets: vehicle intercom systems, electro optic/infrared systems, navigation systems, battle management systems, remote overhead weapon stations, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance systems.