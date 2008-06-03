Rimaster takes in more staff

EMS provider Rimaster order inflow has been strong over the last couple of months and now the company needs to strengthen the organisation.

The Rimaster Group has received several orders from both new and previous customers. The total order value of these new orders initially amounted to about €2,5 million per year, but may soon grow sharply to lead to a turnover of around €7-10 million in a few years for the entire Rimaster Group. The increase in production volume will require the additional hiring of production staff in mostly in Sweden, Poland and China.