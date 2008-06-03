GÖPEL invests in additional building

On 28 May, Managing Directors Holger Göpel, Manfred Schneider and Thomas Wenzel, opened the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the third company building for GÖPEL electronic. This new building is situated adjustened to the two plants in Jena-Göschwitz.

The manufacturer of electronic and optical test and inspection systems, aims at increasing its capacity as a direct result of its expansion policy in recent years.



GÖPEL electronic hopes to see "healthy growth rates in the coming years," said Chief Executive Holger Göpel. "With the new building, we can use the general German upwards trend, because the demand for our products and services remains high."



The former office buildings, built in 1995 and 2003 respectively, were designed for about 130 employees. However, this number was reached last year and resulted in severe space problems. Rooms in a neighboring office buildings were rented. The new building is to ease this problem and stands for an investment volume of €4.9 million. GÖPEL electronic plans to employ around 80 additional staff.