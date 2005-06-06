Anoto receives order from Dai Nippon

Anoto receives an order valued at about EUR 500 000 thereby strengthening its collaboration with Japanese partner Dai Nippon Printing.

The agreement involves joint further development of the DNP solution based on Anoto functionality. The order entails payment for Anoto products, development (NRE) and pattern licenses.



“At Anoto we are very satisfied with the new phase and view the reinforced collaboration as further proof indicating the great value of Anoto functionality. DNP wishing to further develop solutions based on Anoto functionality offers new opportunities in interesting and expansive markets,” says Anders Tormod, CEO, Anoto Group AB.