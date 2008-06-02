Sasken completes buyout of<br>Nokia's R&D unit in Germany

Nokia and Sasken Communication Technologies today announced that the transfer of Nokia’s Adaptation Software R&D operations in Bochum, Germany has been completed.

With this transfer Sasken Communication Technologies assumes full ownership of the software R&D entity, effective May 31st, 2008. The transaction will enable continuance of the employment for 35 employees of the software R&D entity in Bochum.



“Nokia and Sasken have been successfully cooperating over the recent years and with this new set up we are further widening the long-term collaboration between Nokia and Sasken”, said Heikki Heinaro, Vice President, Adaptation Software, Nokia.



Edwin Moses, Senior Vice President - Handset Solutions Group, Sasken, added “We warmly welcome the new members to the Global Sasken Family. The Bochum team’s expertise forms a natural fit to Sasken’s existing competencies and will enable us to strengthen our offerings, especially in the areas of Series 40 software platform, local connectivity and core software for silicon and hardware access. This step is synergistic with Sasken’s growth strategy towards becoming a global supplier to Nokia.”