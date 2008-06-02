Abacus to distribute Enfora’s Wireless Solutions in the Nordic region

Abacus has signed an agreement for the distribution of Enfora’s wireless solutions in the Nordic region.

Under the agreement, Abacus will offer customers in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland support on a wide range of Enfora’s wireless solutions, including the Spider® and Enabler families. Commenting on this agreement, Alastair Worth, Manager Embedded Systems Group, Wireless Technologies Abacus, said, “Enfora’s wireless solutions offer a high level of functionality and reliability, and include sophisticated software that can support many different applications. We are excited about the opportunity to work with our customers in the Nordic region to help them make the most of these capable solutions in their designs.”



Abacus will also be supporting Enfora’s Spider family of intelligent modems which allow end-users, including logistics companies, emergency services and other organisations, to effectively realise the benefits of tracking and remote monitoring technology. The MT platform, with on-board GPS, provides event driven tracking and the ability to transmit data to centralised operations, Web pages, localised computers or mobile data terminals. The SA platform can capture and analyse data from remote sensors, RFID tags and other input sources, and transmit the data to monitoring and control stations.