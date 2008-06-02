Focus Semiconductor expands in Europe

Focus Enhancements has signed Scantec Group, a European semiconductor products sales and distribution representative to capture the growing level of business in Europe.

“We are pleased to be working with Scantec’s experienced sales team to expand our video convergence business in IPTV media systems and consumer applications, and our new UWB technology in computer, consumer, and industrial applications,” said David Drummond, director strategic sales of Focus Enhancements, Inc. “Scantec’s strong presence in Germany, Czech Republic, and Poland is key to supporting the growing number of high volume manufacturing opportunities in Eastern Europe.”