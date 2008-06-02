Thales to buy Laupheim site from Airbus

Airbus has selected Diehl / Thales as preferred bidder for its Laupheim site. Teams on both sides will now enter into negotiations on remaining details and take the next steps including confirmatory due diligence to achieve a final agreement as soon as possible.

The Airbus plant in Laupheim employs a total of 1,100 employees. It produces cabin linings, compartments and air ducts for all Airbus products (A320 Family, A330/A340 Family and A380). The selection today also includes A350 XWB cabin work-packages for Laupheim. This will reinforce Diehl / Thales as a strong tier 1 supplier who will share workload, investments and risks with Airbus and will provide Laupheim the opportunity to develop new business opportunities.



This decision is part of the implementation of the Power8 programme. It enables the company to build a network of partners and to focus its resources on core activities.