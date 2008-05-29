Polish economic growth to slow down

The Polish Monetary Policy Council has for the second month in a row not increased interest rates.

The main interest rate in Poland currently lies at 5.75%. Members of the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) are said to fear for the future of Poland's economy. “The council said that the GDP growth is high, but it may slow down in upcoming quarters. It also stresses that increased inflation is due to elements which are beyond the influence of the national monetary policy”, Adam Antoniak, Bank BPH economist, commented in Puls Biznesu.