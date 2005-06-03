Henkel and Tec de Monterrey in partnership

The electronics group of Henkel and the Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores Monterrey (Monterrey Technology Institute) have announced a historic partnership agreement.

Under the agreement, the two will conduct ground-breaking research on lead-free solders, provide superior local customer support and afford unmatched educational opportunities. The partnership agreement will provide Henkel customers with access to the latest materials research to help them prepare for the demands imposed by the ever-present changes in technology. One of the primary elements of the partnership is a research project in which the Henkel and Tec de Monterrey technical teams will study and characterize the compatibility behavior of tin-lead and lead-free solder pastes with several component and PCB surface finishes. The results of the study will be made available to Henkel customers. This relationship also enables Henkel to provide its Mexican customer base with sophisticated local failure analysis and evaluation capabilities and the support of the Henkel technical team, including an application engineer who will reside on-site at Monterrey Tech.



Under the terms of the partnership, Monterrey Tech will give the technical team from the electronics group of Henkel full access to the University’s advanced SMT assembly line, its failure and analysis laboratories and support from the institution’s leading educators and graduate students.

Henkel will provide the support of its technical staff, including several leading industry materials experts, an applications engineer to be stationed on-site and all necessary materials products. In addition, Henkel will support the University and the Mexican electronics community with hands-on training, including lead-free technical workshops.