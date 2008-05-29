NOTE aims at €25 million turnover in Norway

NOTE Oslo is aiming for a turnover of €25 million over the next few years, says NOTE Oslo's CEO Björn Furu. According to Björn Furu, it is not impossible for the company to reach a turnover of €12.7 million in 2009.

NOTE’s growth in Norway appears to be very strong. The company aims eventually to reach €25 million in turnover and in 2009 the company may have already reached half of this estimate. "NOTE Oslo opened in December 2006, when the Nordic Print Design was acquired. We had the first business year in 2007 with €1.7 million in turnover. The goal is to reach €25 million in a few years," says Björn Furu to PEA09s newsletter.