Connectronics Romania opens new facility

Connectronics Romania, a subsidiary of Connect Systems group from Belgium, has opened a new factory building in Oradea.

The new factory is 16,000 square meters and provides space for more than 1,000 employees. The building was designed by the company Centrum Romania, a company within the Belgian H. Essers group and is built on their property.



This investment is another important step for the development and expansion of Connectronics Romania. The Connect Systems group began its activities in Romania in December 2002 with seven employees in a rented space of less than 1,000 square meters. The launch was very successful so that after just one year, in January 2004, the move to Bors in a new factory with 3,000 sq metres was necessary. Another year later, in January 2005, the production area had to be doubled to 6,000 sq metres and expanded to a second building. Systems currently employs in Romania more than 750 employees. The steady growth necessitated a third move to yet a larger building still.



The factory in Romania is now the largest production facility of the Systems Group. The activity has grown from a pure contract manufacturing under laboratory conditions in 2002 to a high-tech and modern manufacturing. It is responsible for the production of printed circuit boards and wiring harnesses according to the latest technology. The factory will produce finished products, circuit boards and cable trees for professional markets, the automotive sector and for telecommunications.



The Connect Systems group currently maintains eight factories in Europe. An effective and efficient logistics management ensures that an optimized allocation of production and the cost are met. The decision to invest in this large factory in Romania, together with the logistics partner Centrum express, underlines the confidence of the IPTE group in the H. Essers group and the Romanian population.