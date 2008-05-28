R.H. Global buys common shares of Adeptron

R.H. Global announces that it has acquired 60,000,000 common shares of Adeptron Technologies in a private placement transaction with Adeptron.

As a result of this transaction, RGT holds 60,000,000 common shares of Adeptron, which represents approximately 62% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Adeptron. This transaction was made for investment purposes and RGT could increase or decrease its investments in Adeptron depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors.