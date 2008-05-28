SMT & Inspection | May 28, 2008
ViTechnology names new president
ViTechnology announces the appointment of Michael Greenlee as the President of ViTechnology Inc, effective February 18, 2008.
Jean Yves Gomez, CEO, has appointed Michael to head up ViTechnology activities in the Americas in line with the second phase of the company strategic plan:
“Having invested heavily over the last three years in both the research and commercial activities of ViTechnology, the company is now strengthening our team and developing our business in the Americas. We intend to implement a strategic vision to consolidate the company position as an industry leader both from a technology and business standpoint, in our existing market segments and to explore where our experience and capabilities can bring benefits to new customers in emerging market segments”, Gomez commented.
Michael Greenlee studied in the USA and England earning a B.S. in Business and Marketing. Michael has wide and extensive experience of AOI applications across the industry from bare PCBA to wafer applications and has excellent contacts with the major players in these markets. His empathy with the customer needs, combined with comprehensive skills in Business Management, Sales and Marketing, has been the enabler for creating added value for his customers. Michael’s background and experience; has been providing solutions to the electronics industry for
over fifteen years locally and globally. Mike’s responsibility for the past several years has been managing distribution and service in the Americas. He brings with him a very good understanding of the needs for the industry, said CEO Jean-Yves Gomez.
“Having invested heavily over the last three years in both the research and commercial activities of ViTechnology, the company is now strengthening our team and developing our business in the Americas. We intend to implement a strategic vision to consolidate the company position as an industry leader both from a technology and business standpoint, in our existing market segments and to explore where our experience and capabilities can bring benefits to new customers in emerging market segments”, Gomez commented.
Michael Greenlee studied in the USA and England earning a B.S. in Business and Marketing. Michael has wide and extensive experience of AOI applications across the industry from bare PCBA to wafer applications and has excellent contacts with the major players in these markets. His empathy with the customer needs, combined with comprehensive skills in Business Management, Sales and Marketing, has been the enabler for creating added value for his customers. Michael’s background and experience; has been providing solutions to the electronics industry for
over fifteen years locally and globally. Mike’s responsibility for the past several years has been managing distribution and service in the Americas. He brings with him a very good understanding of the needs for the industry, said CEO Jean-Yves Gomez.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments