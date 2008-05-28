ViTechnology names new president

ViTechnology announces the appointment of Michael Greenlee as the President of ViTechnology Inc, effective February 18, 2008.

Jean Yves Gomez, CEO, has appointed Michael to head up ViTechnology activities in the Americas in line with the second phase of the company strategic plan:



“Having invested heavily over the last three years in both the research and commercial activities of ViTechnology, the company is now strengthening our team and developing our business in the Americas. We intend to implement a strategic vision to consolidate the company position as an industry leader both from a technology and business standpoint, in our existing market segments and to explore where our experience and capabilities can bring benefits to new customers in emerging market segments”, Gomez commented.



Michael Greenlee studied in the USA and England earning a B.S. in Business and Marketing. Michael has wide and extensive experience of AOI applications across the industry from bare PCBA to wafer applications and has excellent contacts with the major players in these markets. His empathy with the customer needs, combined with comprehensive skills in Business Management, Sales and Marketing, has been the enabler for creating added value for his customers. Michael’s background and experience; has been providing solutions to the electronics industry for

over fifteen years locally and globally. Mike’s responsibility for the past several years has been managing distribution and service in the Americas. He brings with him a very good understanding of the needs for the industry, said CEO Jean-Yves Gomez.