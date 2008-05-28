Proxilliant and Kathrein announce strategic relationship

KATHREIN-Werke KG and Proxilliant Systems Corp. announced today that the companies have jointly developed Proxilliant's Cable Access Management System (CAMS), an integrated hardware and software solution for proactive, cable-based service health management.

Kathrein has integrated the CAMS solution into its combined HMS-transponder/ return amplifier module. This joint product, the first integration of the CAMS solution into a BK amplifier station, was recently deployed in the very successful trial of the CAMS solution with Kabel Deutschland (KDG).



Proxilliant's Cable Access Management System provides comprehensive and continuous health information while actively improving service quality. CAMS features intelligence deployed deep into the access network that works in concert with sophisticated software in the regional head-end or central data center. This deep intelligence allows operators to dramatically reduce their field and network troubleshooting time and costs. With CAMS, this intelligent management of the HFC network and services is uniquely combined with the industry's only managed ingress suppression technology, Proxilliant's patented Dynamic Ingress Blocking(TM) technology.



"We are excited about the relationship with Proxilliant and the opportunities made possible by direct integration of Proxilliant's Intelligent Access Controllers (IACs) into our combined HMS-transponder/ return amplifier module," said Erich Rock, head of Kathrein's business unit Broadband Communications.



"Operators can now manage their overall network health within neighborhoods of as few as 80 homes - instantly detecting and easily locating any issue while continuously suppressing ingress close to its source", he added.



"Our partnership with Kathrein, which is recognized for its technological innovation, high quality and global market presence, will be an important component of Proxilliant's continued success in the European market and beyond," said Sonia Khademi, CEO of Proxilliant.



"We are pleased to be working with such industry visionaries as the Kathrein team to deliver on the CAMS' promise of proactive service health management - unprecedented levels of service reliability, operational efficiency, and overall profitability", he added.