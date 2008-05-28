Balver Zinn adds direct sales and support from its HQ

Cobar Products and Support Now Also Available From Balver Zinn HQ in Germany.

The full range of Cobar solder paste, fluxes, other soldering chemicals, and technical support are now available directly through the Balve, Germany installation of its parent company, Josef Jost GmbH & Co.KG (Balver Zinn), in addition to Cobar Europe’s existing distribution network. Cobar Europe BV is a member of the Balver Zinn Group.



In making the announcement, Stan Renals, Director COO of Cobar BV, said, “This arrangement brings us closer to our German customers and provides yet another outlet for our products and services in Europe. When combined with Balver Zinn product and technology offerings, it means the full range of soldering solutions for European electronics manufacturers from multiple locations.”



Cobar Europe is a global supplier of solder pastes, fluxes, and other electronics soldering materials. Parent company Balver Zinn is a provider of soldering alloys, including lead-free SN100C developed and licensed by Nihon Superior Co., Ltd., and a leading supplier of high-quality anodes with various alloys as well as soft solders and special wires.