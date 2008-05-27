European distribution of components slightly increased in Q1

According to International Distribution Electronics Association (IDEA) the European figures for the distribution of components registered a slight increase in Q1/08, however the expectations were not met.

Total European distribution bookings for Q1/08 increased by 3.8%, compared to Q4/07. Comparing to Q1/07 it declined by 9.1%. Total European distribution billings for Q1/08 increased by 8%, compared to Q4/08. These also declined - 8.8% - when compared to Q1/07, EE Times reports.



This image is not part of the article.