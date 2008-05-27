Axiom adds two new managers

The UK-based EMS provider Axiom Manufacturing Services has appointed two new employees to its management team.

Mike Jones will join Axiom as quality manager. He will be responsible for the quality assurance department at Axiom, overseeing the development, maintenance and continual improvement of the firm’s quality management system, reports icwales. Simon Crewe joins as supply chain manager. He was previously employed by an international automotive company, where he was supply-chain development manager.