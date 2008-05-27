Mara Technologies expands operations<br>with new Assembléon machines

Mara Technologies has bought another four Assembléon Pick & Place machines as a base for its latest expansion. Mara is moving into a new building in May, and has a company philosophy of adding capacity before reaching a crisis point in growth to keep its customers happy with no interruptions in delivery or quality.

Mara Technologies focuses on both consigned and Full Turnkey Operations and, in addition, provides a wide range of value added solutions for it’s customers including test, design, supply chain, rapid prototype, metal fabrication, enclosures and a wide range of mechanical assembly. The current focus is on low to mid volume high complexity assembly for customers across North America.



Mara took the decision on which equipment to buy at this year’s Apex exhibition at Las Vegas in the United States. They ordered an Assembléon A-Series AX-501 and two M-series, MG-8R (ITF). On top of the pick and place SMT equipment, Mara also purchased 2 Assembléon High Speed Screen Printers.



Mara Technologies was incorporated in early October 2003 by Jack Vincken and Frank Lam. They have been partners for approx. 20 years, and have used equipment from a wide range of different Pick & Place machine manufacturers over the years. Production started in February 2004 with a high-mix/medium-volume SMT line consisting of Assembléon’s Topaz Xi-II and Emerald Xi-II with Tray Sequencer – and a range of Sequencing, Axial, Radial and DIP machines.



As soon as production started, there was so much interest from various customers that the two owners went off to the 2004 Apex show in California to look for more equipment. In April, a new line was installed which more than tripled the placement capacity. The second machine in this line was an Emerald Xi-II fine pitch machine with another Tray Sequencer. Due to further significant growth, in July of 2007, a third line was purchased from Assembleon. This line also consisted of AX501 with an Emerald Xi-II fine pitch machine and in line tray sequencer.



The current 3 surface mount lines are in line with a Speedline MPM automated solder past printer and the 2 new lines purchased in Las Vegas will use the new Assembleon YGP screen printers. Mara will be replacing the 7 zone reflow ovens currently in place with 5 new 10-zone Vitronix reflow ovens once the 2 new lines are installed in the new facility June 2008.