Mikroelektronika in contract with Prague’s subway

Czech based EMS provider Mikroelektronika is supplying a complex system consisting of entry and exit terminals and ticket vending machines for the new section of Prague’s subway includes building of new parking lots of Park and Ride (P+R) system in Praha Letňany.

These parking spaces are connected to the fare collection system of public transport. Drivers are provided with the discounted fare in the mass transit vehicles. The P+R parking in Letňany, with capacity of 700 vehicles are equipped with five machines. The parking systems in Letňany were launched in the middle of May together with the new subway section.