STMicroelectronics & EMP in partnership

STMicroelectronics and EMP (Ericsson Mobile Platforms) to, within the existing partnership, also develop an analog baseband for a future high-volume EMP platform.

Building upon the successful joint development and start of volume production of 3G and 3.5G digital baseband processors for Ericsson Mobile Platforms' licensees, the two companies are now extending their efforts into the area of analog baseband.



The new joint efforts aim to deliver to EMP licensees an analog baseband with high performance and quality with lower power consumption and greater cost efficiency, building on a leading combination of system and silicon expertise.



"ST is already one of our strategic partners in digital basebands and connectivity devices and we have now also decided to make the first analog baseband together," said Robert Puskaric, head of Ericsson's mobile platforms' business. "As the wireless platform leader, we need access to best-in-class chipset solutions, in order to further strengthen and differentiate our product offer."



"We are excited by Ericsson's decision to also develop analog baseband with ST," said Monica de Virgiliis, Group Vice President and General Manager of ST's Wireless Multimedia Division. "This is a strong endorsement of our product and IP portfolio leadership, which puts ST in a unique position to serve the wireless market."