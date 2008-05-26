New orders in the industry decreased<br>by 2,5% in the euro area

Industrial new orders decreased by 2.5% in the euro area in March 2008 compared to the same period the previous year. The increase of new orders in the industry in Lithuania in March this year was one of the highest in the EU.

In March this year compared to the previous month new orders for electrical & electronics equipment rose by 0.1% in the euro area, while manufacturing of machinery and equipment declined by 1.3%. According to baltic-course the countries that had the highest increases in Romania by (+9.9%) and Spain (+5.4%). The countries that decreases in March this year was Denmark (-10.2%), France (-6.8%) and Estonia (-6.6%), baltic-course reports. In March 2008 new manufacturing of electrical and electronics equipment dropped by 4.7% compared to the same period last year.