France resentful about unequal<br>job cuts at Airbus

The anger at French Airbus facility in Toulouse is growing and staff is outraged about the unequal job cuts at Airbus sites in Germany and France.

The Chamber of Commerce of Toulouse complained about German EADS managers. They reportedly hampered the sale of two French facilities, reported the newspaper, Le Parisien '.



Airbus has laid off 2000 staff in France and 850 in the UK. However, Germany saw not a single cut back, states the newspaper. EADS CEO Louis Gallois is pushing for a faster reduction in Germany. He however also explained that the implementation of social plans takes more time.