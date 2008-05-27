JVC employees get work offers in Scotland

As evertiq reported earlier JVC will close down its plant in Scotland and move production to Poland. Now local companies in Scotland have offered jobs to a number of JVC employees.

A total of 12 local companies have confirmed this offer, reports the evening times. JVC offers a two weeks salary for each year (max.20 years) that every employee aged less than 42 years has worked in the company. Everybody aged 42 + are offered a three weeks salary for every year worked.