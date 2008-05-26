STMicro: Union and government<br>meet on Friday in Malta

As evertiq reported earlier, ST Microelectronics is asking Malta’s government for considerable financial support, so that the company may continue operations on the island.

Now, representatives of the Generals Workers’ Union and the government are set to meet on Friday to discuss the matter, reports the Malta Independent. STMicro is Malta’s largest private sector employer. The company is said to move production from Malta to Asia, due to cost reduction issues. As a result, ST Micro is requesting government support to keep production in the country. However it is also understood that the government’s offer does not match STMicro’s demand.