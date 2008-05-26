Union fails in talks with JVC over Scottish site

JVC is going ahead with its closure plans, despite Union offers to reduce workforce to 125 employees.

Union had suggested to scale down operations by producing TVs only for UK market. This would have meant that 125 employees would have kept their jobs, reports evening times. The paper also reports that staff was asked to ballot on the redundancy offer made by the company. JVC offers a two weeks salary for each year (max.20 years) that every employee aged under 42 years has worked in the company. Everybody aged 42+ is offered a three weeks salary for every year worked. The employees are also offered an additional £500 if production is not disrupted.



This image has nothing to do with this article.