Benchmark electronics moves to new location in Romania

EMS provider Benchmark Electronics will relocate it production in Romania. The company plans to relocate the production to the Brasov Industrial park in Romania.

The company started to operate in Romania in 2004. Benchmark Electronics rented space in Romania from the former Tractorul plant in Brasov. The company rented 10000 square meters and reserved another 10000 square meters for further expansions, Bursa reports. The production hall that is rented by Benchmark Electronics is expected to start operate in January 2009. The company plans to invest 5 million UDS into new production is the new facility.