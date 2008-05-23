Gleichmann Ultratec in agreement<br>with KDS Daishinku

KDS Daishinku, a Japanese manufacturer of quartz, and Gleichmann Ultratec, a Swiss daughter company of Gleichmann Electronics (part of the international MSC Group), have signed a European-wide distribution agreement.

With a total of ten factories in Japan and South East Asia, KDS Daishinku - which was founded in 1959 – is one of the worldwide biggest manufacturers of quartz, crystal resonators, crystal oscillators, monolithic crystal filters (MCF) and optical quartz products.



According to Yoshitaka Tokuda, managing director of KDS Europe, the decision for Gleichmann Ultratec as sales partner was above all based on the experience and technical competence of Gleichmann Ultratec’s employees in their handling with quartz products. “Customer satisfaction is the first priority for KDS. With Gleichmann Ultratec, we have a found a partner, who absolutely shares this philosophy with us. The cooperation with Gleichmann Ultratec puts us in a position to be able to optimally support and advise our customers right up to the circuit design level,” says Yoshitaka Tokuda.



For Hans Eggensberger, managing director of Gleichmann Ultratec, the cooperation with KDS Daishinku is an ideal enhancement to the existing product portfolio. “Most of the products feature an extended temperature range from -40°C to +150°C as well as high vibration resistance and shock resistance. This therefore, allows these high quality products to be used with virtually no restrictions in various security, medical, automotive and telecommunications applications”.