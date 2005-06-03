OK International to consolidate brand names

Underpinning its status as a global authority on electronics assembly workbench technologies, OK International is consolidating its Metcal, Techcon Systems and Impell product lines under the single corporate brand – OK International.

Customer benefits of this move range from workbench focused new product research and development programmes, to higher levels of localized application support, according to a press release from OK International.



OK International’s Vice President of Marketing, Howard Rupprecht, spoke about the changes: “OK International’s focus on the electronics assembly workbench really began in February 2003. Our first step was the sale of the OK Industries wire wrapping business, which no longer matched our company objectives. Our second step was reorganizing Metcal, Techcon and Impell to run as one company instead of three separate entities. The company is now accelerating the transition to have all products under one brand, in response to the unique needs of the rapidly evolving global electronics manufacturing sector.”



“Existing customers can rest assured that it is business as usual during the move to the single OK International brand. They will be working with the same OK International representatives and can expect the same levels of product quality, technical support and customer service. We encourage customers to look for the new bold, distinctive logo, based on a printed circuit board design, which we will begin to use in June 2005.”