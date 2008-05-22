Aerohive Networks launches operations in EMEA

Aerohive Networks announced the launch of its operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) with the opening of a regional headquarters in the United Kingdom.

A team of six sales and technical staff has been appointed and will be led by Gareth Green, vice president, EMEA sales. Aerohive also announced that it has signed several leading distribution partners to support its channel strategy in EMEA.



The EMEA operation will be led by Gareth Green, who has more than fifteen years' experience in the networking industry in EMEA and a proven track record of taking emerging technologies to market. Before joining Aerohive, Gareth was vice president, EMEA, for Network Engines, where he was responsible for sales, channels, and strategic partner alliances. Gareth has also served as vice president, enterprise, for Juniper Networks and as vice president, EMEA, for NetScreen Technologies, where he helped establish NetScreen as a key network security vendor in the EMEA marketplace.



As part of its launch in the region, Aerohive also announced the appointment of several distribution partners, including VADition in the UK, IPVista in France, Seicom in Germany, Exclusive Networks in Belgium and Spain, Heathcom in Norway, and Computerlinks in the Middle East.